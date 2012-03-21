Qualcomm announces new low-energy Wi-Fi system

Qualcomm recently announced the launch of the AR4100P, a 802.11n single-stream Wi-Fi system with integrated networking stack. The AR4100P is an enhanced version of the FCC-certified AR4100 that includes an integrated IPv4/IPv6 TCP/IP stack. Aimed at customers implementing machine-to-machine (M2M) communications in the smart home, building and appliances channels, the AR4100P provides system designers a more highly integrated solution, thereby lowering system costs and simplifying system design.

The AR4100P is the latest product within the Qualcomm Atheros Internet of Everything portfolio, which includes standards-based wired and wireless technologies that enable scalable IP infrastructure for smart energy, intelligent home, security, building automation, remote health and wellness monitoring, and other M2M applications.

The AR4100P is featured in Qualcomm Atheros’s SP137 development kit, which is a reference design for low-power IP sensors. The development kit integrates Energy Micro’s EFM32 Gecko low-energy Cortex-M3 microcontroller running the Micrium µC/OS-III operating system.

With a well of additional onboard sensors, the energy-friendly Wi-Fi kit supports deep-sleep modes of only 2uA, enabling operation off just AA batteries. The kit also includes expansion capabilities for additional sensors and can be easily ported to other microcontrollers or operating systems as required.