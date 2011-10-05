Oct. 5, 2011 TV Technology Online Index
Oct. 5, 2011 TV Technology Online Index
NEWS
Bringing Viewers Into the Show, by Gary Arlen
FCC Reinstates VDC, by John Merli
Broadcast Spectrum Worth $28B in Jobs Bill
Technical Emmy Winners Announced
FCC Delays EAS Deadline Again, by Deborah D. McAdams
Anyone for 3D?, by Jay Ankeney
FCC Invents Negative Distance, by Dane E. Ericksen
‘No Reservations’ for Sony’s F3, by Jon Silberg
3D Monitors Put Video in Perspective, by Bob Kovacs
Special Museums Keep ‘Tubes Lit’ in Yesterday’s TV Gear, by James O’Neal
The Challenges of Monitoring Video Over IP, by James Careless
HD World Explores Storage, Multiplatform Media, 3D, by Terry Hanley
BSI Adds Perspective to Baltimore Grand Prix, by Mark Smith
INSIGHT
EDITORIAL:From the Editor in Chief: Beyond a Shadow of a Doubt, by Tom Butts
EDITORIAL:McAdams On: LightSmacked, by Deborah D. McAdams
INSIDE AUDIO:Helping Control Rooms Handle Low Frequencies, by Dave Moulton
STORAGE TECHNOLOGY:Managing Legacy Data, by Karl Paulsen
TECHNOLOGY CORNER:Taking Another Look at Loudness, by Randy Hoffner
LIGHTING TECHNOLOGY:Now, For Something a Little Different, by Bill Klages
RF TECHNOLOGY:Troubleshooting Mobile DTV With Free Software, by Doug Lung
EQUIPMENT REVIEWS
TVU Network’s TVUPack, by Joey Gill
Sachtler Cine DSLR Fluid Head/Speed Lock Tripod, by Carl Mrozek
The Steadicam Merlin, by Chuck Gloman
Media 100 Suite v.2, by Michael Hanish
Atomos Ninja Compact HDMI Recorder/Monitor, by Geoff Poister
Schoeps SuperCMIT 2U Digital Shotgun Microphone, by Ty Ford
