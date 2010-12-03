News 14 Carolina finds chroma key remote control helpful for statewide operation

News 14 Carolina, North Carolina’s 24-hour cable news network, recently turned to FOR-A for a new networkable HD/SD chroma keyer solution.

The cable news operation selected the FOR-A MBP-100CK to meet its needs. Dawson Heath, broadcast engineer at News 14 Carolina, found the ability of the MBP-100CK chroma keyer to be operated remotely particularly appealing.

“We were able to network the FOR-A keyers,” he said. “We have various newsrooms around the state, and we do much of our work out of the Raleigh facility, so the remote access to the FOR-A chroma keyer functions provides us with a big advantage.”

Before installing the FOR-A chroma keyers, engineers could only adjust the cameras remotely, but not the keyers. “Now, if something changes with the lighting and the key is off,” Heath said, “we have the ability to remotely adjust the key via a desktop application until we’re satisfied.”

The ability to save presets for different environments and talent, along with the general user-friendly functionality of creating a new key, also made a big difference. “It’s a very clean and forgiving signal,” Heath said. “Even hair wasn’t an issue for it.”

The compact, stand-alone MBP-100CK HD/SD is equipped with FOR-A’s algorithm for chroma key processing, and its edge color replacement function and high-performance filtering ensure image quality.

News 14 Carolina is a service of Time Warner Cable’s Local News Division. News 14 programs four customized local news and information channels to the Charlotte, Raleigh, Greensboro and Wilmington TV markets.