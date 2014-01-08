NBC Olympics’ Production to Utilize Akamai in Sochi

NEW YORK—Akamai Technologies, Inc. will provide online video streaming delivery, site performance and security services to NBC Olympics during its production of the 2014 Olympic Winter Games in Sochi, Russia, from Feb. 6-23, according to Richard Cordella, senior vice president and general manager of Digital Media for NBC Sports Group, and Brad Rinklin, chief marketing officer for Akamai.



NBC Olympics’ digital offering is intended to maximize viewer engagement through coverage, results, schedules and biographies and tools for social interaction. Akamai’s cloud-based digital media, site performance and security solutions help make the entire online experience faster, scalable and more secure.



The site leverages Akamai’s Ion site performance technology, which is a tightly integrated suite of intelligent acceleration and optimization technologies to make real-time decisions based on the requirements of the given connectivity and situation.



NBC Olympics can then efficiently deliver high-quality video through NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports Live Extra mobile app because these experiences are automatically optimized for viewing devices and network variability while enjoying protection against malicious traffic.



The Sochi Olympics mark the first time that all Winter Games competitions will be streamed live. For live and on-demand video delivery, NBC Olympics is leveraging Akamai to stream the 98 events, including medal competition, highlights, and athlete interviews and profiles. Akamai will also support DVR functions for the platform.