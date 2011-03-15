NAB Show Expands Cutting Edge Technology Exhibit



The NAB Show will highlight media technology research and development at the spring event this April in the International Research Park, with more exhibitors and a larger space than last year, when the IRP debuted at NAB Show 2010.



In its debut, exhibits featured advanced technologies and equipment not yet commercially available, presented by start-ups, established companies and research organizations, all relating to content production, processing, distribution, broadcast, display and interaction with the consumer.



This year, NAB says the IRP will feature 17 exhibitors, occupying over 3,000 square feet of research exhibit space. New directions in 3D technology, perceptual coding, transmission, measurement, interactive media, mobile digital broadcasting, metadata systems and higher-resolution audio/video presentation are among the technologies scheduled to be presented.



NPR Labs will showcase radio captioning for the hearing-impaired, SCTI will demo automated live profanity filtering and captioning in English and Spanish, while Microsoft will show off a prototype White Spaces networking system that it says demonstrates how to avoid interference with DTV and wireless microphone channels in the UHF band they share.



Also in the neighborhood around the IRP will be NAB's Radio-Ready Cell Phone Showcase, ATSC's Tech Zone and the Mobile DTV Pavilion, jointly presented by ATSC and the Open Mobile Video Coalition.



