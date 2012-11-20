Motorola Mobility introduces RAZR i in Argentina

Motorola Mobility of Argentina S.A. recently introduced its RAZR i with Intel Inside: the new full-screen smartphone that fits in the palm of your hand. Its Super AMOLED Advanced 4.3in display. RAZR i is the first smartphone that can achieve speeds of 2.0GHz thanks to a fast Intel Atom processor. Users can jump from a game to a text and over to a playlist, then browse the Web – all without stopping, and on a long-lasting battery.

The smartphone also features an instant-launch 8-megapixel camera that can load in less than a second and lets users snap 10 pictures in less than a second.

The new smartphone is powered by Android 4.0, Ice Cream Sandwich (upgradeable to Jelly Bean), and comes with access to more than 700,000 apps and games, as well as Google Maps for Android with free turn-by-turn directions and voice guidance.