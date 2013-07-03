Mobile TV on the rise

A recent SCRI survey with Broadcast Engineering Magazine shows that almost one-third of TV stations (30.6%) are already transmitting mobile-TV broadcasts. When examined over the next two year time period, almost half of the stations (45%) expect to be transmitting mobile-TV signals.

With around 30% of the respondents reporting that they are unsure of their company's mobile TV broadcast plans at this time, the actual adoption rate is likely to be even higher as more get in line with to serve up mobile TV broadcasts.