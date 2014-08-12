MediaPower Integrates Dalet, NetApp and Front Porch for TV2000

GENOA, ITALY—Italian broadcast technology provider MediaPower said it assisted TV2000 in integrating a new news production system. TV2000, the largest Roman-Catholic themed broadcasting network in Italy, has consistently chosen MediaPower to supply and integrate Dalet media asset management and software tools and solutions for its regular end-to-end news production and programming. The cutover marked a new era in the broadcasting company’s history as well as Catholic-themed programming in the country.



MediaPower provisioned and implemented a suite of tools that include Dalet MAM editorial and production workflow engine, and Dalet News Suite, Dalet’s end-to-end production and automation system for multichannel newsrooms; Dalet Media Life, a set of tools for functions such as bulk ingest, automatic QC, compliance and rough-cut editing, language/captioning and content repurposing; and Dalet Brio, the platform for centralized ingest and studio playback of broadcast quality video in SD and HD formats, and distribution.



Dalet systems run on HP servers and feature programs and interfaces that allow journalists and technical operators to streamline planning, ingesting, broadcast playout, simultaneous content editing and news production.



MediaPower also provided TV2000 a NetApp FAS6020 storage system that serves as a scalable, high-bandwidth, centralized enterprise storage system for all production and playout content, and a Front Porch Digital Archive, consisting of Front Porch Digital DIVA Software + Oracle SL150 Tape Library, as system archive for the entire workflow.The entire application and hardware infrastructure system allowed TV2000 to create a full digital newsroom environment consisting of newscasts and live productions from three broadcast studios.