ISO certifies Haivision

Haivision has announced the company has achieved International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 9001:2008 and ISO 13485:2003 certification for the management system governing the design, development, manufacturing, support, and lifecycle of its products. The result of more than 20 months of extensie internal development and external validation with ISO auditors, Haivision's certification was granted on Nov. 12, 2012.

ISO is the world's largest developer of voluntary International Standards. It is a network of the national standards institutes for 162 countries created to set international requirements for quality management systems. Its ISO 9001:2008 certification is a quality management system that measures a number of principles, including customer focus, management practices, processes and continual improvement. The benefits of international standardization include optimized operations, enhanced customer satisfaction and a reduction in environmental impact.

Haivision's ISO 9001:2008 achievement applies to a quality management system supporting the design, development, production, installation and servicing of the company's encoding, recording, playback, network, management, display and distribution products, and related services, as well as to the systems for continually improving those processes. In addition, the company has achieved ISO 13485:2003 certification, a similar standard specifically required to be a supplier to the medical industry.