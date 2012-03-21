Intelsat opens SATELLITE 2012 with focus on mobility

Intelsat recently confirmed the 2012 delivery of its Global Mobility Network, the core of which is based on five satellites launching over the next 12 months. The company’s mobility infrastructure will ultimately be comprised of 10 customized Ku-band mobility beams on seven satellites spread around the geostationary belt.

Through this effort, Intelsat will become one of the first satellite operators to offer continuous worldwide broadband coverage on a single fleet to maritime and aeronautical customers, backed by Automatic Beam Switching technology.

The launch of Intelsat 22, currently planned for late March, will kick off the satellite operator’s busy launch year. The satellite will be positioned at 72° East over the Indian Ocean region, joining the previously launched Intelsat 14 and Intelsat 18 satellites with additional mobility beams. Over the next 12 months, Intelsat will complete its mobility fabric with the launches of Intelsat 19, Intelsat 20, Intelsat 21 and Intelsat 27.