IBC Vendor View: Chris Shaw, Cobalt Digital

Expected tech trends: There will be much display of 4K (not so much 8K), but we are still very much on the starting line. 4K will be used in production, but there are major questions on transmission and consumer acceptance. IP routing and general use of IP will also be at the forefront, and file-base products will also be important. Multiscreen technology (smart phones, iPads and tablets) will be major.

New at IBC: Cobalt Digital will debut the 9970-QS 3G/HD/SD-SDI/CVBS Quint-Split Multi-Image Display Processor that provides an ideal solution for outside broadcast (OB) vehicles and production control rooms. A single processor is capable of auto-detecting and displaying up to five independent 3G/HD/SD/Composite inputs and multiple processor cards can be cascaded to provide additional input source capacity. An Ethernet-based GUI control enables intuitive set-up of video windows and advanced on-screen graphics, and a simultaneous display output over SDI and HDMI supports flexible system design and easy integration.

Cobalt's reputation for high-quality down-converters grows with the introduction of our Quad 3G-SDI 1080p 50/60Hz (UHDTV) to HD 50/60Hz or SD 50/60Hz. The card makes copies of the down converted output TO 3G/SDI/ HDMI, and features a timecode burn-in window and user defined character insertion. In addition, the new 9950-EMDE Embedder/De-Embedder will debut that provides multiple serial RS-232/422 and GPIO to/from ancillary data insertion and extraction. An IP (RJ-45) I/O option is also available.

Initial thoughts on 4K/8K:As stated above, I am hearing much regarding 4K monitors, although my contacts in the monitor business are still seeing little uptake except for the highest-end customers. 8K is zero at this time.

Favourite bar, pub or restaurant in Amsterdam: Very difficult to tie down to a single bar or restaurant. At each venue it very much depends on the company and who is paying the bill!!

How many IBCs to date; any IBC trade show tips:I would estimate 25 or 26, maybe more. After so many years including Brighton it all becomes a blur.

Good hydration and five hour energy drinks are vital. Oh yes! And that all necessary umbrella. Nothing worse than arriving on the booth in the morning looking like a drowned rat!!!