Holophone releases Super C microphone

After almost two decades, Holophone has entered the single-point microphone production market place, and it's armed with an interesting idea.

Company founders understood that surround sound was here to stay, and that the only available method of creating multichannel audio was cumbersome and expensive. For example, capturing audio from a half-dozen or so sources placed throughout a sports arena yields discrete tracks that can effectively be mixed in post, but this process demands a lot of set up time. Then, there are the dangers that come with exposing technology to the environment, and the expense associated with having to book enough time in post to let a mixer assemble and work with these tracks.

Over the last 20 years, Holophone has released a number of products, at various price points, that build upon the idea that the simplest and most effective way to record multichannel audio lies in constructing a multi-microphone device that emulates the way our brain receives audio from a surround field. Seven microphones built into one compact unit replace mics placed throughout a vast sound field. Easy!

Holophone is now going after the single-point microphone market. In November, the company released a new product, the Super C handheld supercardiod condenser microphone. The Super C incorporates the proprietary capsule technology used in Holophone’s suround microphones. The entire product line, including the Super C, will be on display at the 2013 NAMM show.