HD-SDI clip server streamlines news playout for Bahakel stations

Bahakel Communications in Charlotte, NC, is using six FOR-A MBP-100SX MXF clip servers to store and convert MXF (XDCAM compatible) files for HD-SDI video playout during live newscasts for WCCB-FOX Charlotte and WOLO-ABC Columbia.

The clip servers, which reside in the station's news engineering room, replaced a bank of HDCAM tape machines. FOX Charlotte's news editors — working in nonlinear video editing suites in multiple cities — now wrap their finished news stories in MXF and transfer them as files over a high-speed data network.

Once downloaded onto the clip servers, the news director organizes them using the companion touchscreen into a rundown of stories that playout to air during the station's newscasts.

"Tapeless local news playout, as well as the ability to exchange news stories as files with other group members, helps us streamline our workflow and maximize our production efforts and resources," said Bob Davis, director of engineering and operations for Bahakel Communications.

The MBP-100SX, which is a compact, 1RU MXF clip server, supports Sony's XDCAM, XDCAM HD and XDCAM HD422 compatible MXF files. The control software displays thumbnail images on a PC monitor or touch panel that lets users confirm the content and metadata of recorded clips at a glance. It outputs MXF files as HD/SD-SDI baseband video, with up to eight channels of embedded audio.