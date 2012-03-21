Harris expands Qatar’s Al Rayyan master control

Harris has completed the build-out at Al Rayyan Channel to further expand the broadcaster’s master control and playout facilities. A privately-owned satellite channel headquartered in Doha, Qatar, and technically managed and operated by Creative Media Solutions (CMS), Al Rayyan has extended its existing HD, file-based Harris installation with an integrated workflow solution consisting of additional NEXIO servers, ADC playout automation and Invenio media asset management to further streamline the broadcaster’s workflows and content management.

The latest upgrade, designed by CMS, was implemented in a “live environment” without interruption to the broadcaster’s service — ensuring that mission-critical on air operations continued seamlessly and efficiently throughout. The Arabic language channel also sees the addition of the

Harris IconMaster modular control and branding system that provides Al Rayyan with simplified tools to further enhance its on-screen brand.