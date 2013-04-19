Grass Valley unveils latest GV STRATUS software update

At NAB 2013, Grass Valley launched a new software update for its GV STRATUS nonlinear production application framework.

The update includes a set of new tools that offers increased functionality with a highly configurable user experience.

GV STRATUS now assists in processing content for multiple types of destinations. A workflow engine permits triggers to be set manually at any point during productions or configured to create transcoded video, rich metadata and close captioning files automatically for various Web publishing needs.

The integrated GV STRATUS workflow engine and job monitoring make sure everything happens smoothly and transparently. This simplifies the editorial process by enabling program producers to deal with the distribution path within the context of their existing workflow.

GV STRATUS also offers new level of integration with the Grass Valley Smart Playout Center. A new Segmentation tool enables users to manage content by marking segments in any clip which can be imported downstream by the Cobalt playlist management application.