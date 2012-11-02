GPB adds augmented reality, virtual sets to national election coverage

Georgian Public Broadcaster (GPB) installed a virtual studio with augmented reality graphics for the Eurasian nation’s groundbreaking elections in October.

GPB used Ross Video systems as part of an augmented reality and virtual sets for its election coverage. The Ross system included a CrossOver Compact production switcher, openGear terminal equipment, Furio robotic camera system and XPression real-time motion graphics combined with UNREEL’s Xperience UX software. The UX software includes UX AR for augmented reality, UX VS for virtual sets, UX Track for camera tracking and UX Design for graphics and virtual set designs. Ross partner, Dutchview Prographics, developed the election graphics and helped with the implementation.

“There were a few challenges, but it was amazing how GPB, Ross, Unreel and Prographics worked together to surpass each hurdle,” said Giorgi Baratashvil, head of technical development at Georgian Public Broadcaster.

“There was a lot to do in a very short time frame, and we were immensely impressed with how Ross commissioned the system and trained our staff. On the night of the election, GPB was able to run everything ourselves flawlessly and the election production was a huge success.”