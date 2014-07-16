German Rental House Picks Up Grass Valley Gear

KÖLN, GERMANY— Wellen+Nöthen, the Germany-based rental specialist in IT and AV, has purchased six LDX Flex cameras with accessories and six XCU eXchangeable Control Unit base stations from Grass Valley, a Belden Brand. The deal builds upon the longstanding relationship between Wellen+Nöthen and Grass Valley, and it marks the first time Grass Valley LDX cameras will be available in the rental market in Germany.



Grass Valley’s LDX Flex studio camera system is the entry-level offering in its line of software upgradable LDX cameras that also includes the LDX Premiére, LDX Elite and LDX WorldCam. The LDX Flex camera system is software upgradable through Grass Valley’s GV-eLicense program, which allows customers to flexibly tradeoff between CapEx and OpEx expenditures. By purchasing the GV-eLicense upgrade option, Wellen+Nöthen can elevate the camera’s capabilities to the next level of functionality. The XCU base stations give Wellen+Nöthen full 3G transmission connectivity for both triax and fiber. The cradles of the XCU are pre-mounted and pre-wired in the rack, making a secure mechanical and electrical connection. They can slide in and out whenever needed and are transferrable between OB vans and studios.