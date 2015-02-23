GearBox Expands U.K. Rental Adds Grass Valley LDX Cameras
MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA—GearBox, a U.K.-based rental company and part of the broadcast technology supplier CVP Group, has acquired six LDX Première advanced imaging cameras and three LDX XtremeSpeed (LDX XS) 1X/3X/6X ultra-slow-motion cameras from Grass Valley. This purchase expands the U.K. rental market offering and exemplifies the strategic partnership the two companies have formed.
Grass Valley’s LDX XS camera is a handheld ultra-slow-motion camera that delivers immediate time-to-air with no internal camera storage requirement. It integrates into live workflows with 3x (1080p) and 6x speeds (720p/1080i), and includes a 1x live output for standard-speed acquisition. Both cameras are built around Grass Valley’s proprietary Xensium-FT CMOS imager.
Grass Valley’s XCU XtremeSpeed XF Fibertransmission system supports the large real-time bandwidth required by the LDX XS camera. The rack-mounted XCU cradle is compatible with the 3G transmission XCUs, which makes the XCU chassis easily transportable between trucks, studios and flypacks.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox