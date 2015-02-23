GearBox Expands U.K. Rental Adds Grass Valley LDX Cameras

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA—GearBox, a U.K.-based rental company and part of the broadcast technology supplier CVP Group, has acquired six LDX Première advanced imaging cameras and three LDX XtremeSpeed (LDX XS) 1X/3X/6X ultra-slow-motion cameras from Grass Valley. This purchase expands the U.K. rental market offering and exemplifies the strategic partnership the two companies have formed.



Grass Valley’s LDX XS camera is a handheld ultra-slow-motion camera that delivers immediate time-to-air with no internal camera storage requirement. It integrates into live workflows with 3x (1080p) and 6x speeds (720p/1080i), and includes a 1x live output for standard-speed acquisition. Both cameras are built around Grass Valley’s proprietary Xensium-FT CMOS imager.



Grass Valley’s XCU XtremeSpeed XF Fibertransmission system supports the large real-time bandwidth required by the LDX XS camera. The rack-mounted XCU cradle is compatible with the 3G transmission XCUs, which makes the XCU chassis easily transportable between trucks, studios and flypacks.



