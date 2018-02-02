FT Maintenance Technician/News

WHDH-TV is searching for a FT Maintenance Technician.

Requirements: Operation, repair and maintenance of broadcast equipment to the component level. SBE certification and FCC license preferred. Experience in maintaining analogue and digital broadcast equipment, including non-linear editing systems, cameras, beta cam sx systems, video file servers, network integration’s system, microwave and satellite systems. Thorough knowledge of Windows/Mac/Unix/Linux based operating systems, LAN/WAN platforms. TCP/IP. 2-5 years of maintenance experience in television broadcast preferred.

Applicants can submit resume to: mailto: human_resources@whdh.com or fax to 617-248-0653 or mail to WHDH-TV, HR, 7 Bulfinch Pl, Boston, MA 02114.