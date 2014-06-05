Freescale Claims New Amp Is More Than 50 Percent Efficient

Among the new device announcements resulting from this week's International Microwave Symposium in Tampa Bay, Fla. was one from Freescale which touted its Airfast LDMOS power devices' ability to break the 50 percent Doherty efficiency barrier.



One of the initial second-generation Airfast products is the A2T07H310-24S 300 Watt asymmetrical Doherty transistor for wireless infrastructure applications in the 720-960 MHz band. Freescale said the device breaks the 50 percent efficiency barrier at 8 dB back-off with 55 dBm peak power (316 Watts) and 18.9 dB gain.

The Freescale news release said: "Additionally, second-generation Airfast power amplifiers expand the portfolio’s breadth to include two-stage integrated circuits, incorporating multiple gain stages in a single package; as well as adding new offerings based on gallium nitride (GaN) and 48V LDMOS process technology."

For more information on Freescale power devices, including devices for VHF/UHF broadcasting, see the Freescale RF Power product page.