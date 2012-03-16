FOR-A Corporation of America — Pedro Silvestre, Sales Director



Q. What kind of products or services does your company offer?

Video switchers, LTO-5 archivers and recorders, frame rate converters, HD/SD multisignal processors, HD high-speed cameras, high-resolution multiviewers, Sensor-less Virtual Studios Systems and much more.



Q. What’s new that you will demonstrate at the NAB Show and that attendees should look for there?

We will be showing a new production switcher following the success of the HVS-300HS and HVS-350HS. We are very well known for our processors and we will be showing a new multichannel processor, as well as some new high-quality, yet low-cost multiviewers such as the new MV-42HS. We will also have a few surprises to showcase at the show itself.



Q. How is your new product offering different from what’s available on the market?

FOR-A offers reliable, easy-to-use and affordable products that will last you a lifetime.



Q. What do you anticipate will be the most significant technology trend at the 2012 NAB Show?

I believe we will continue the evolution of more products supporting 1080p, 3D, as well as 4K applications.



Q. Where are you based, and how many employees do you have? Anything else we should know about your company?

FOR-A is a Japanese company; our U.S. headquarters is based out of Cypress, Calif., with sales offices in Fort Lee, N.J. and Miami. We also have a support office based out of Gainesville, Fl.



FOR-A has established an internationally respected brand name, which is associated with highly innovative products and advanced video and audio technology. FOR-A is a market leader, who continuously responds to the market demands by generating original products and makes customer satisfaction its top priority. Using its state-of-the-art technology and broad experience, FOR-A has also provided customers with optimal solutions for their business needs.

