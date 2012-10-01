Envivio introduces 4Caster G4 encoding appliance

Envivio has introduced the 4Caster G4 encoding appliance for its Muse software-based encoder family, offering 6X density compared to the current platform. The new encoder can handle up to 72 SD or 12 HD channels per 2RU chassis, with the potential for further future density improvements.

The encoder is capable of supporting next-generation codecs, such as HEVC, and can significantly reduce power consumption and rack space requirements. It offers a wide range of interfaces (IP, ASI and SD/HD-SDI), redundant power supplies and hot-swappable nodes, and is ideal for broadcast, cable, satellite and telco environments.

A new version of Muse encoding software offers two codec configurations across all output formats: Extreme and Premium. Extreme features latest generation statistical rate control for variable bit-rate applications and optimizes video quality for the most demanding HDTV content, while Premium maximizes density for a highly cost-effective solution.

Unlike hardware-based compression solutions that require separate platforms to address high-quality, high-density or multiscreen and traditional requirements, Muse Live and 4Caster G4 provide this flexibility in a single system. 4Caster G4 is an ideal platform for existing pay-TV operators who want to deploy the highest quality TV services to the home and support other devices such as tablets or smartphones, either now or later in their deployment cycle.