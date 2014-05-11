Elemental Provides Stofa Multiscreen Video Processing

PORTLAND, ORE.— Elemental Technologies announced that Stofa, a Danish pay TV operator and broadband Internet service provider, is using Elemental video processing solutions to process, package and manage live linear channels in real time for its catch-up TV and multiscreen video services. The video infrastructure from Elemental customizes 150 TV channels, including 38 in high definition, for delivery to Stofa subscribers.



Stofa provides its broadband subscribers with a full range of multiscreen services, including StartForfa for catch-up TV and WebTV for viewing live content using Apple iOS and Google Android devices.The pay TV operator uses Elemental Live to transcode live linear TV channels, ElementalStream to package that content for multiscreen delivery, and Elemental Conductor to manage multiple live streams across the network. The complete Elemental video processing solution is fully integrated within the Stofa broadcast workflow.



“Elemental provided us with a software-defined solution that enables us to respond quickly to changing market situations and customer demand,” said Thomas Helbo, chief technology officer for Stofa. “Due to the growing success of our multiscreen services, it is critical that we continually enhance our system to support new devices and video profiles as they come onto the market.”



Elemental will showcase its full suite of software-defined video solutions for cable, broadband and satellite providers at ANGA COM 2014 May 20 - 22 in Cologne, Germany.