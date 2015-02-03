Elemental Enables OTT for Television Broadcasts Ltd.

PORTLAND, ORE.—Elemental Technologies announced that Television Broadcasts Ltd., is using Elemental software to process and manage live linear broadcast channels in real time for its over-the-top content delivery service. Regional Elemental partner Mediatech Ltd. is providing training and overseeing integration and configuration of Elemental video processing for TVB, which is employing the workflow primarily for overseas distribution.



Television Broadcasts Ltd., provides round-the-clock entertainment channels and news service to more than 7 million Hong Kong viewers and operates an international licensing and distribution business accessible to more than 300 million households. It seeks to provide overseas subscribers with a diverse selection of programming along with associated OTT content. The OTT VOD service allows subscribers to access a library of dramas the broadcaster has produced since it was founded in 1967, and to view content on smart phones, tablets and TV sets.





In the TVB OTT workflow, Elemental Live encodes linear channels in real-time while Elemental Conductor manages multiple channel streams to provide Web-based control and automated redundancy, ensuring the uninterrupted delivery of content. The successful integration by Mediatech of Elemental Conductor with third-party management platforms via REST API provides TVB with customized control over live content streams.