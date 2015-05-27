CTV Chooses Leader for Outside Broadcast

LONDON—CTV Outside Broadcast, an EMG company with OB partners in Belgium, France, Germany and the Netherlands, has invested in Leader LV 5770A 3G/HD/SD-SDI multi-monitor signal analyzers. The LV 5770A was supplied by Leader’s U.K. reseller, Thameside TV, which is based in Shepperton.



Leader’s LV 5770A is a compact broadcast signal analyzer that supports 3G, HD dual-link, HD-SDI and SD-SDI signal formats. Its modular design allows customization. Signal amplitudes, vector, data, color bars and program picture can be viewed individually or in quad-split mode on the instrument’s integral 6.3-inch XGA LCD screen. Video frames can be captured manually or on an automated error-detection basis. Video display options include eye-pattern and jitter waveform. Eye-pattern rise time, amplitude, fall time, timing jitter, current jitter, rising-edge overshoot and falling-edge overshoot can be measured automatically.



An Ethernet interface can be used to control the LV 5770A remotely over Telnet, detect remote system errors via SNMP, forward files via FTP or perform other operations from a connected PC. The remote control connector can be used to load presets, switch the input signal, and transmit error logs.