CTV Chooses Leader for New OB 11

LONDON—CTV Outside Broadcasts has chosen eight Leader LV 7770 rasterizing multi-SDI signal monitors for its new OB 11 truck. The rasterizers were supplied by Leader’s U.K. reseller, Thameside TV, which is based in Shepperton.



Based at CTV’s headquarters in Park Royal, West London, OB 11 was commissioned to work on CTV’s recently renewed cricket contract with Sky Sports. Facilities include a Sony MVS-8000X production switcher, Imagine Platinum IP3 router, Calrec Apollo audio desk, RTS/Telex Omneo IP-based intercom and Axon interfaces. It is future-proofed to allow easy upgrading to 4K if or when required.



Leader’s LV 7770 rasterizing multi-SDI signal monitor allows production and post-production staff as well engineering supervisors in television and facilities to check the quality of their video and audio content on a much larger screen than can be accommodated in a portable instrument. It has two auto-sensing 3G-SDI/HD-SDI/SD-SDI inputs and can perform tests on a total of 17 video signal formats ranging from standard-definition up to 720p, 1080i and 1080p high-definition. Tri-level sync or NTSC or PAL blackburst are accepted for external reference. The selected input is reclocked and can be fed downstream.



Fully controllable from its front panel, via Ethernet or from an optional dedicated remote control panel, the LV 7770 employs a user interface essentially identical to the existing LV 5770, LV 5800 and LV 5700A. This ergonomic similarity allows operators to move easily between devices.



The LV 7770 feature set encompasses waveform, vectorscope, peak video level display, SDI/external-sync phase difference, audio, picture and data monitoring functions. Displays can be viewed at full screen size or in assignable combinations. Extensive error detection and error logging facilities are incorporated, including gamut detection and adjustable error thresholds. Digital analysis screens Include data dump as well as equivalent cable length readings.



Also available within the LV 7770 are Leader’s Cinelite II relative brightness analyzer, 3D Assist stereoscopic signal evaluator, EIA-708/EIA-608 closed caption data display, active format description data display, optional physical layer testing and ancillary data display.



A separate audio option card supports integral audio tools include Dolby metadata analysis and simultaneous display of 16 channels of SDI-embedded audio, audio loudness display, measurement of lip-sync timing.



This latest order follows the recent purchase by CTV of two Leader LV 5307 7-inch monitor/rasterizers for OB 4.



