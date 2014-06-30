Church Taps Carbonite to Connect Congregations in Australia, US

PARADISE, AUSTRALIA—Influencers Church has a vibrant, growing congregation spread across four campuses and two countries: three in Adelaide, Australia, and one in Atlanta, Georgia, in the United States. The Church uses Ross Video’s Carbonite Production Switcher to cut live video to its I-Mag screens and give every member of the congregation in its 3,000-seat main auditorium in Paradise, Australia, a memorable, front-row experience. Carbonite is also used to stream live video to the Church’s other campuses in Australia and the United States, and enables the congregations to share live moments with each other despite being in different campuses and countries.



“In 2013, we were planning to move from an outside-broadcast truck to a studio install. I went through a lengthy selection process, but was disappointed with the lack of support I received from many vendors,” said Tristan Hebart, TV and production Technician at Influencers Church. “I was impressed by Ross Video, though, and its products and services. Carbonite’s flexibility, for example, gave us the ability to expand what we do, and its extensive features and options meant I could buy one switcher rather than multiple different pieces of equipment. Team Ross was also extremely helpful and went above and beyond, helping in ways I never imagined.”



The Carbonite switcher enables Influencers Church to create custom panels and switch the live stream feeds being sent to the different campuses. The Church also uses the Carbonite to deliver integrated systems, such as lower thirds, and do a live cut for DVDs that are sold straight after the service. Being able to map tally to the auxiliaries, as well as program and preview buses helps show operators when they are live and when they’re being recorded by triggering two different coloured tallies.