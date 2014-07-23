Chinese TV Program Produced With Lawo Gear
BEIJING—Hong Kong-based Phoenix TV, which provides news, reports and entertainment programs for more than 100 million Chinese-speaking people worldwide, has been supplied with Lawo consoles for its new Beijing building. The facility in Beijing comprises a 600-square-meter studio with a control room fitted with a Lawo mc²56 console.
Further, two sapphire mixing consoles are installed for the Phoenix TV news channel. The state-owned but privately run Chinese company serves one channel with recorded shows and talk rounds whereas the information channel provides news and reports on culture and religious issues. A streamed IPTV channel distributes further information. The installations are planned to be completed by the system integrator by end of July. Lawo is based in Rastatt, Germany.
