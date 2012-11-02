Captain Media upgrades news production infrastructure

Indian television network Captain News has deployed EVS systems for its entire news production setup, including ingest, production and playout.

Captain Media upgraded its production infrastructure to increase ingest, playout and storage capacity for its new Captain News Channel. The media company selected EVS systems based on their performance, video management capabilities and integration with the ENPS newsroom system. As well as supplying and integrating a complete EVS environment, EVS also provided training to Captain News’ staff.

A four-channel HD-ready EVS XS server is used in an open configuration for news ingest as well as by Captain News’ studios. Four reversible channels are controlled by EVS’ IPDirector suite of video management applications, including the Ingest Scheduler module and the Playlist Panel module, which enables Captain News to edit and control playlists with features such as transitions, loop functions and start modes.

EVS’ Xedio Dispatcher application is used to ingest content from ENG devices and for clip selection, logging, storyboarding and file rendering. All ingested material is sent to and stored on a 7.2TB EVS XStore NAS with a RAID 5 recording capacity of 240 hours of SD at 30Mb/s or 72 hours of HD at 100Mb/s.

Six IPDirector IPBrowse modules allow journalists, producers and editors to search and review media, compile clips and export them to predefined targets. For news production, IPDirector’s MOS Gateway Server is used for interfacing with the ENPS newsroom computer system. The entire database is fully redundant and under the control of the EVS environment. Captain News uses a mix of editors, including Final Cut Pro.

The final edited material is played out through a four-channel HD-ready XS server controlled by IPDirector’s Playlist Panel. Captain News also has deployed two 1TB removable storage devices for IPDirector for HDD-based archiving of content with metadata.

“With EVS we have a flexible, integrated system that encompasses everything we need for our news channel from ingest to playout,” said Mr. L K Sudhish, managing director, Captain Media.