Brazil’s EPTV Outfits OB Van with Grass Valley for 2014 FIFA World Cup

HILLSBORO, ORE.—Brazil’s Empresa Paulista de Televisão, part of the commercial network TV Globo, replaced its SD OB van with a new HD vehicle equipped with a scalable Grass Valley live production system for HD coverage of major sporting events, including the upcoming 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil. The purchase includes 12 LDX WorldCam advanced imaging cameras, 12 XCU WorldCameXchangeable Control Units, which support fiber as well as triax, and a Karrera Video Production Center switcher with K-Frame.



For optimized control, the LDX Series works in tandem with XCU base stations, providing full 3G transmission connectivity for both triax and fiber. The cradle of the XCU can be pre-mounted and pre-wired in the rack, forming a secure mechanical and electrical connection, so the XCU base stations can easily slide in and out as needed, with XCU base station settings stored in the XCU cradle’s EEPROM.



The LDX WorldCam is based on the Grass Valley Xensium-FT CMOS imager. The Karrera switcher provides full 3G 1080p50/60 HD support, while K-Frame adds a software-based modular approach with upgradability.

