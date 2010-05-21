Bootcamp Agenda Day 2, June 23

Download the materials from Day 2 workshop

*Username is BootcampDW and the password was given out during the workshop



8:00 a.m. - 9:00 a.m.

Arrival, Registration, and Continental Breakfast



9:00 a.m. - 9:15 a.m.

Welcome, Introductions, and Signature Sponsor Welcome



9:15 a.m. - 10:00 a.m.

The Basics of File-Based Workflow

Presenter: John Pallet Sr. Product Manager, Telestream



This introduction will provide a solid background on media file types and the issues of managing content and metadata in a file based world. The remainder of the day will build on this solid foundation. Files are not a new concept, but recent standards have been developed to facilitate file based workflow and distribution. You will learn where this approach works and understand how to implement MXF through the Advanced Workflow Media Association standards.

Topics include:

Essence and metadata

Wrappers

Files and streams

Managing metadata

10:00 a.m. - 10:45 a.m.

Compression Basics

Presenter: Robin Wilson, VP of Business Development, Nagravision



Compression enables much of file-based workflow to happen in an efficient manner, but the limitations are often not well understood. This session provides implementation specifics, including how to get the best out of compression and bandwidth.

Topics include:

Comparing compression: DCT (MPEG2/4) and wavelet (JPEG2000)

Managing compressed streams and files

Assembling/splicing/transrating/grooming

CBR and VBR contrasted

Multiplexing and rate control issues

Concatenation issues

Audio Compression

10:45 a.m. - 11:15 a.m.

Coffee Break & Vendor Solution Demos/Exhibits



11:15 a.m. - Noon

Building File-Based Workflow

Presenter: Bruce Devlin Chief Technology Officer, Amberfin



Building on the previous two sessions, this panel concentrates on the mechanics of working with files, particularly on the thorny issue of transcoding content. You will learn how to ingest and manage user generated content, and transcode between multiple file formats. Attendees learn how file-based workflow can facilitate repurposing content to the Web and for mobile TV.

Topics include:

File transcoding – Selecting tools and understanding sources and targets

Transcoding between compression systems

MXF and interchanging essence

Content repurposing in the file domain

Noon - 1:15 p.m.

Lunch & Vendor Solution Demos/Exhibits

Keynote: David Mazza, SVP-Engineering, Olympics, NBC Universal



1:15 p.m. - 2:00 p.m.

Strategies for QC and Ingest of Content in File-Based Systems

Presenter: Paul Turner Vice President, Broadcast Market Development, Omneon



Attendees learn how to automatically ingest files while maintaining file quality without decoding and human intervention. Attendees learn key strategies to better maintain quality at the time of ingest, including solutions for issues such as lip sync, loudness and the maintenance of content fingerprints.

Topics include:

The physical and logical views of an MXF file

Operational patterns

Metadata and how it's physically stored within a file

AS-02 and AS-03

Tools for monitoring and tools for repair

File-based QC

2:00 p.m. - 2:45 p.m.

Real-Time Production Systems for Broadcast News and Sports

Presenter: Rob Robinson, Marketing Manager, Editing, Servers and Storage, Grass Valley



News and sports programming place unique challenges on staff and facilities with the need for rapid turnaround. This session focuses on how metadata can be used to improve the speed of edits, reduce errors and automatically repackage content for diverse channels. Session experts will review the construction of a coherent digital workflow for the highly time-intensive tasks of news and sports programming.

Topics include:

Ingest, tagging metadata, managing assets, automating production and playout

Sizing storage and managing system bandwidth at choke times

Managing metadata related to content and use of content

Nonlinear news implementation

New solutions for sports editing

2:45 p.m. - 3:15 p.m.

Coffee Break & Vendor Solution Demos/Exhibits



3:15 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.

The Modern Content Playout Facility (i.e. Broadcast/Cable Origination)

Presenter: Gary Olson, President, VDO Limited



In this important session, you will explore the entire workflow picture based on knowledge gained from previous sessions. The efficiency of well-managed facilities will be discussed and explained in practical terms.

Topics include:

Using files and live content in a seamless whole

Versioning and multiple re-use of content as files and streams

Using standardized interfaces for communication in a broadcast plant (BXF for traffic and BXF for metadata)

4:00 p.m.

Adjourn





Return to the Bootcamp home page

Check out Day 1