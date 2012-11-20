Audiovox launches rear-seat Dyle Mobile TV experience

Audiovox Electronics has announced plans to develop the first Dyle-enabled rear-seat car entertainment systems. The product will be sold and professionally installed through Audiovox's distribution channels, including 12V retail specialists, expeditors who service car dealers, electronic retailers, car dealers and the company's OEM customers.

Dyle mobile TV is the consumer-facing brand launched by the Mobile Content Venture (MCV) to enable live mobile television content from 18 major broadcast groups including Pearl (Belo, Cox Media Group, E.W. Scripps, Gannett Broadcasting, Hearst Television, Media General, Meredith, Post-Newsweek Stations and Raycom Media), as well as FOX, ION Television, Univision, Bahakel, LIN, Telemundo, NBC, ABC and CBS. Dyle is available from more than 90 stations in 35 markets, reaching approximately 55 percent of the U.S. population.

Audiovox has been a leader in mobile video and rear-seat entertainment since the category's introduction, providing consumers with a wide variety of systems and content options. The combined Audiovox-Dyle systems will allow content-rich programming that includes live news, sports and entertainment through Dyle mobile TV.