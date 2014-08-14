ATG Danmon Creates New Playout System for TBN Europe

LONDON—ATG Danmon announced that it has completed a new playout system for the church and London studios of worldwide broadcaster Trinity Broadcast Network.



“This project forms part of a major expansion at our London facility which includes two new state-of-the-art high-definition production studios,” said Richard Fleming, managing director of TBN Europe. “ATG Danmon is integrating an ingest and playout system which will provide us with the technical resources to transmit to the U.K. digital terrestrial television network. Content will come both from our U.S. production facilities and from programs produced here in Europe. ATG Danmon worked with us very successfully on a recent major project at our broadcast hub in Madrid so was the logical choice for this new system.”



“The ingest and playout infrastructure we have integrated into TBN’s London Studios includes an Avid Media Composer edit station, EditShare content network and Provis scheduler feeding Pebble Beach Marina automation and Dolphin playout equipment,” said Jonathan Hughes, ATG Danmon’s head of Systems Integration. “Incoming video and audio arrive in Sony XDCAM HD 50, Sony IMX 30/50 or Avid DNxHD source format.



“Content is selected using an Imagine router and then ingested to near-line shared storage by the Editshare system. Up to two sources can be simultaneously ingested to shared storage using an EditShare Geevs server controlled by a single ingest client. This is connected via IP both to an editor and the transmission system. Accessible storage capacity is 27 terabytes which can accommodate up to 1,100 hours of high-definition content.



“Playout from the Marina/Dolphin system is supported by 1+1 redundancy, ensuring continuity of service in event of hardware failure. Transmission can be in MPEG AVI, MXF/IMX or MXF/DV format. An Axon Tracs compliance recorder with 30-day capacity stores MPEG 4 video plus discrete audio.”





