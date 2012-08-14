Anton/Bauer—Shin Minowa, Vice President of Mktg. and Business Development

Q. What broad technology trends do you think will be front-and-centre at IBC2012

?



I believe 4G network video transmission, cloud broadcasting, OTT TV and 4K production workflow will be at the forefront of this year’s IBC.



Q. Any thoughts on how the current economic climate will affect the show?



Real business opportunities may slow down, however, the show is focusing on introducing new technologies. Therefore, the current economic climate should not affect the show directly.



Q. What’s new that you will show at IBC2012 and that broadcasters should look for there?



At this year’s IBC we will introduce our new HD wireless transmitter system, the AB-HDRF System. The AB-HDRF is a compact 5.8 GHz COFDM RF system that can transmit a robust HD signal over great distances—all while being powered by Anton/Bauer batteries. We previewed it at the 2012 NAB Show and CINE Gear and are now excited to officially debut the system at IBC as one of our newest portable solutions.



Q. How is your new product offering different from what’s available on the market?



At Anton/Bauer we focus on making all of our products a future investment, thanks to the quality and reliability behind each and every one of them.



Q. Last year we asked whether 3D was Hope, Hype or In Between. This year we want to know similar thoughts on “social media and broadcasters.”



It is hard to say, but I would call it “Hype” for social media and broadcasters in general, as it is still too soon to really gauge its effectiveness.



Q. Where are you based, and how many employees do you have? Anything else we should know about your company?



We are based in the United States and have about 100+ employees. We are a part of the Vitec Videocom Division as a brand.



Q. How many years have you been going to the IBC show and what’s your fondest memory? What’s your favorite restaurant or pub?



I have been going to IBC for more than 15 years and I’d have to say the year that stands out the most in my mind was the year of the September 11 tragedy. While it isn’t necessarily my fondest memory, it is a year I’ll never forget. My favorite restaurant in Amsterdam is called Small Talk.



