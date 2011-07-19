Antenna Structure From WTC Comes to Quincy



A bit of broadcast history came to Quincy, Ill., recently, and will soon be on display permanently there.



Harris Broadcast Communications released this photo of a Sept. 11 commemorative event that took place in Quincy last weekend.



It said city officials had approached the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey and requested a steel artifact from the remains of the World Trade Center buildings; the request was granted.



“The artifact is a 15-foot-long, 7,000-pound steel structure that was part of the antenna tower located on World Trade Center Building #1,” according to the Harris announcement.



“This structure supported a television broadcasting antenna that was designed and manufactured by Harris at its Quincy plant, which is still home to Harris radio and TV transmission manufacturing operations. A caravan of fire, police and emergency medical services vehicles escorted the steel artifact from the Quincy Regional Airport to Quincy City Hall.”



Plans are underway to erect the artifact near the city’s 9/11 memorial at the Quincy City Hall Plaza. A dedication ceremony is planned for Sept. 11, the 10th anniversary of the terror attacks.



-- Radio World



