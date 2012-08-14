AJA Video Systems—Nick Rashby, President

Q. What broad technology trends do you think will be front-and-centre at IBC 2012?





4K and Thunderbolt continue to be top of mind for video professionals.



Q. Any thoughts on how the current economic climate will affect the show?



We’ve experienced growth year over year at AJA, so it’s hard to judge the effects of the economic climate in our sector. Obviously, some countries have been impacted more than others and are recovering at different paces, but I think the nature of the industry enables it to weather even the least favorable conditions. So I’d imagine this year’s show will be fantastic, as always.



Q. What's new that you will show at IBC2012 and that broadcasters should look for there?



We prefer not to pre-announce our products, but you can expect to see the latest developments across our acquire, edit and convert workflow solutions with the latest technologies and developments in our Ki Pro, Io, KONA and converter/Mini-Converter product lines on display.



Q. How is your new product offering different from what’s available on the market?



Our most recent introductions, T-TAP, Ki Pro Rack and Ki Pro Quad continue AJA’s track record of creating first-in-category products. AJA’s T-TAP for broadcast monitoring through Thunderbolt is small, efficient and portable. The Ki Pro Rack fits in a 1RU space and offers both editors and live-event operators a sleek, efficient and low-cost tool to replace traditional VTRs. The Ki Pro Quad supports 4K, 2K, Dual-link HD, 3G and HD, and offers simple workflows for those needing to support RAW workflows as well as those who wish to have an option to record to 4K Apple ProRes directly from the upcoming Canon C500 and more.



Q. Last year I asked whether 3D was Hope, Hype or In Between. This year I want to know similar thoughts on “social media and broadcasters.”



Smartphones and tablets enable Internet access pretty much anytime, anywhere and many users are taking advantage of that connectivity to spend more time on social media outlets. The output of entertainment and information is no longer regulated by medium and all these different channels are converging. I think broadcasters are still just beginning to harness the potential of social media’s reach and influence.



Q. Where are you based, and how many employees do you have? Anything else we should know about your company?



AJA Video is headquartered in Grass Valley, Calif., and currently employs more than 150 people. As a leading manufacturer of high-quality and cost-effective digital video interface, conversion and desktop solutions for professional broadcast and post production, AJA’s advancements in video capture for systems like Apple Final Cut Pro, Avid Media Composer and Adobe Premiere Pro have helped develop and grow the market for professional desktop video production. High-profile media companies around the globe, along with broadcasters, networks, post-production houses, mobile-truck operators, cinematographers, film editors and more, rely on the reliability, flexibility and performance of AJA technologies.



Q. How many years have you been going to the IBC show and what’s your fondest memory? What’s your favorite restaurant or pub? AJA had its first stand at IBC in 2002 and I have been attending since 2003, the year I joined the company. Personally, it’s difficult to single out one memory as the best as we have had so many wonderful times in Amsterdam and at IBC. I have always really enjoyed the Cobra Café, where AJA has held our annual IBC party for our channel, the press and partners. Its location on the Museumplein looks so amazing at night!



