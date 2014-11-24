ABS Broadcast Invests in Amberfin

LONDON—ATG Danmon announced that ABS Broadcast went with Dalet AmberFin for transcoding and the file-player software at the core of its broadcast playout facility in west London.



“A very large proportion of content from our clients arrives as files, either on couriered storage media or, more commonly now, online,” said ABS Broadcast founder and CEO, Sass Jahani. “The challenge was to find an efficient way to augment our existing infrastructure so that we could transcode files for playout of content from and to various codecs and wrappers. Dalet’s Amberfin transcoding platform was chosen after a careful study of the available technologies. It incorporates ingest, mastering, quality control and review functions which can all be accessed via a single graphic user interface.”



Mukund Patel, head of Technology & Engineering, said, “AmberFin Play enables us to review shared assets at any point in the workflow. We are running the software on hardware located in our server room and controlled from the operations control room. The AmberFin modules in combination have proved a highly effective and successful solution to our file-creation and workflow requirements.”