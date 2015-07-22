4K Slow-Mo Capture of Giant Water Balloon Breaking

ONLINE—Gavin Free and Dan Gruchy are two guys who bought a $150,000 4K camera and started shooting slow-motion videos to post on YouTube. They are The Slow Mo Guys, and their latest endeavor involves Gruchy climbing into a giant red water balloon as it's being filled with a hose. At around 3:35, it break, and the lads capture the water escaping in slo-mo 4K. Enjoy the silliness.



