2015 US Open Covered With MultiDyne Fiber-Optic Transmission

LOCUST VALLEY, N.Y. – To make sure coverage for the 2015 U.S. Open golf tournament stays par for the course, Robovision, a live sports production company based out of N.J., is going with MultiDyne for fiber-optic transmission.

HD3000 transmitter

32 cameras featuring MultiDyne’s HD3000 transmitters and HD4200 receiver cards will be set up around Chambers Bay Golf Course in University Place, Wash. The HD3000 transmitter converts HD-SDI signals from the camera to an optical signal that then travels through a single fiber strand to the onsite production truck to be worked back into the main program feed.

MultiDyne is a provider of video and fiber-optic transport systems based in Locust Valley, N.Y.

Coverage of the 2015 U.S. Open will be provided by FOX Sports from June 15-21.