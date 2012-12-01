2012 IBC Pick Hit Awards

Now in their 28th year, the Broadcast EngineeringPick Hits are awarded in recognition of the innovative technology developed and shown at NAB and IBC. The Pick Hit awards are the industry’s longest-running new product technology awards.

Selected products are affordable, offer a substantial improvement over existing technology and have a positive impact on the intended user’s everyday work.

Pick Hit judges are readers of Broadcast Engineering magazine, and are working professionals in the broadcast, post-production and content delivery industries. To protect the integrity of awards, judges remain anonymous throughout the judging process.

Congratulations to the following manufacturers on their innovative technology!

UltraStudio Pro

Blackmagic Design

www.blackmagicdesign.com

Provides USB 3.0 capture and playback in SDI/HD-SDI, HDMI and analog; includes independent SDI, HDMI, component, composite and S-Video connections, as well as four channels of balanced analog audio and two channels of AES/EBU digital audio; also includes black burst/tri-sync input, deck control and a built-in up-, down- and crossconverter.

Rx Rack Mount Range

Phabrix

www.phabrix.com

T&M range consists of three products: the Rx2000 2U 19in chassis with integral dual-screen display, the 1U 19in Rx1000 1U rasterizer and the half rack 1U Rx500 rasterizer; each is capable of accepting a range of input and output modules supporting SD and HD as standard with 3G-SDI as an option.

eFF Audio

Emotion Systems

www.emotion-systems.com

Emotion File Finish audio loudness compliance and normalization software tool analyzes a wide range of media files to measure and fix file-based media containing audio content (WAV, AIFF, MOV, MPEG, MXF) to all known loudness standards worldwide; is available in measure-, measure&fix- and watchfolder/batch processing-based variants.

UTAH-100/UDS

Utah Scientific

www.utahscientific.com

Universal Distribution System (UDS) is a new approach to signal distribution that combines the flexibility of a multi-rate digital routing switcher with the economy of a simple distribution amplifier; modular system is based on I/O modules with 16 ports, and interconnected by a crosspoint fabric that allows any input signal to feed any number of output ports.

Kinetrak

Kenziko/Mammoth Graphics

www.kenziko.com

www.mammothgraphics.tv

Gesture tracking and motion capture solution allows presenters to directly control on-screen graphics or to interact with virtual sets; jointly developed by Kenziko and Mammoth Graphics; used for the first time by the BBC during the 2012 Olympics, it provided a unique way for the on-screen talent to control social media presentation.

vuEasy

Visual Unity

www.visualunity.com

Online video platform enables management and monetization of audio, video and images; enables companies to publish their content online, quickly and easily; supports live streaming of HD video; graphics and other audio and visual materials can be associated to video and audio files, for brand promotion or to generate advertisement revenue.