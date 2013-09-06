ROSS VIDEO LAUNCHES THE CARBONITE 2S AT IBC 2013

Ross Video adds yet another product to its expanding Carbonite switcher lineup. Called Carbonite 2S, this new 2 ME switcher includes all of the powerful standard features of the Carbonite family.





Carbonite 2S is a new 2 ME control panel based on its highly successful bigger brother, the Carbonite 2X but with 24 source select buttons instead of 32.



“The success of Carbonite has been simply astonishing! It has surpassed all of our expectations, and we have now shipped almost 2000 systems since it’s introduction,” stated Nigel Spratling, Switcher Business Development Manager, Ross Video. “At Ross we listen carefully to our customers to help make our products better, and from their feedback we designed the Carbonite 2S to better suit environments with space limitations as well as offer all of the power of a 2X Carbonite at a great price point.”



Like the Carbonite 2X, the 2S has individual ME Effects Memory keypads that many operators have expressed a preference for due to a familiar workflow for high paced sports production. The new 2S panel can be configured with any Carbonite processing engine, including the new Carbonite eXtreme. It also comes with Ross’ ViewControl touchscreen production controller and LiveAssist Graphical User Interfaces. When purchased as a Studio System Package with Ross’ BlackStorm Playout Server and XPression Motion Graphics System, it becomes a complete production powerhouse.



Like all Ross products, the new Carbonite 2S is fully integrated with their free DashBoard PanelBuilder application, allowing operators to easily build their own custom control interfaces for the entire production system.



The Carbonite 2S is now available for shipping.



