dB Broadcast Selects Snell ICE & Morpheus Solution

CAMBRIDGESHIRE, ENGLAND—dB Broadcast is continuing its working relationship with Snell for a new multichannel TV playout platform solution being built in the United Kingdom. dB Broadcast was selected by the client to manage the project after a competitive tender process.



dB’s turnkey proposal included Snell Morpheus automation and ICE/ICE LE devices for the linear ingest operation and playout servers, incorporating on-air graphics and presentation mixing. dB’s selection of the Snell architecture was based on success in deploying similar solutions in several previous projects for U.K.-based playout providers. Snell’s system will work in conjunction with a third-party enterprise DAM solution for media and workflow management, also selected by dB.



The solution proposed by dB also includes external Network Attached Storage and a complete new Broadcast Network infrastructure, in addition to conventional baseband routing (Snell) and interfacing equipment (Axon).



Snell Morpheus automation is a scalable, multichannel solution enabling playout of up to 100-plus channels. The Morpheus acquisition application supports VTR device and server port control for content acquisition and review. The highly reliable Snell ICE channel-in-a-box solution supports both SD and HD playout, including up- and down-scaling within the ICE device. ICE also features optional advanced 2D and 3D graphics functionality that integrates into the same ICE box and can be added as an upgrade if customer requirements change.