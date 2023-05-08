New Content Management Solution from Perifery Accelerates and Elevates Media Production

Perifery, a recently launched division of DataCore was created to provide compelling content management solutions for the broadcast industry. At NAB 2023 in Las Vegas, Perifery CEO Dave Zabrowski shares the company’s vision and development of a product that will dramatically streamline workflow for video producers. It’s a critical time for media producers, given the rise of AI and the vast amounts of data they must now juggle to create content efficiently and effectively. In addition to data stored on traditional local servers, producers are increasingly utilizing AI and storing and retrieving data-rich content from the cloud and streaming sources. “Imagine having to search endlessly for the right piece of content. It holds up the creative process and makes the job more difficult than it should be,” Zabrowski explains. Media producers need to get at the data fast and in an organized fashion to complete projects quickly—the new award-winning Perifery AI+ announced at NAB is the enabler. Meta-aware and intuitive, Perifery AI+ accelerates content searching, browsing, reviewing, and previewing, enabling users to rapidly locate content clips and objects based on specific topics. It’s THE missing link to maintaining productivity in today’s data-rich environments. “Plus, it’s ready for the future,” says Zabrowski, as he describes how producers may one day also have access to new sources of content, such as data from consumer wearables. “The M&E market is in the golden age of disruption and Perifery is poised to lead it with products like Perifery AI+.”

During an exclusive interview with Perifery CEO Dave Zabrowski, we learn how the needs of media producers have advanced to a point requiring a more sophisticated means of content storage and retrieval. The company’s new Perifery AI+ was created to do just that. Watch the video below to hear how.

