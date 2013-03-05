XenData partners with NL Technology, axle Video on LTO archive for Avid Interplay Production

XenData has announced a collaboration with NL Technology and axle Video to provide an open standard LTO archive for Avid Interplay Production users.

With more than 1400 sites deployed worldwide, Avid Interplay Production is production asset management that expands workgroup capabilities by coordinating and moving projects in parallel, and enabling producers, editors, assistants and reviewers to find, shot-list, edit, review and annotate media from anywhere.

The new open-standard archive includes a XenData SX-520 Series Archive Server with near-line RAID that manages an LTO robotic tape library. The archive connects via Interplay Web Services to move video content seamlessly to the near-line RAID and LTO cartridges, while keeping metadata online in the Avid Interplay Production database.

Content may be searched by using standard Avid tools such as Interplay Access. Users are also able to save their assets in their native Avid formats and can easily move them back to Avid ISIS on-line storage for editing or play out.

