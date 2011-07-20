VSNMULTICOM offers native integration with Omneon, Orad

VSN has released version 9.10 of VSNMULTICOM. This new version of the VSNMULTICOM automation platform includes direct integration with Omneon servers using the native Omneon API. This enables control of ingest of live events, support for LTC, broadcast segmentation, trimming management and quality assurance.

VSNMULTICOM also offers native integration with Orad's 3DPlay graphics system.