Vizrt to Present 4K Rendering, IP Workflow, Integrated Graphics/Video Workflow at the NAB Show

At this year’s NAB Show, Vizrt will showcase its Viz Engine real-time 3D compositing system, which now enables IP-streaming of multiple formats and resolutions simultaneously as well as 4K rendering capability.



Vizrt’s streamlined newsroom workflow integrates easy-to-use templates with the journalists’ native newsroom computer system (NRCS). With Viz Content Pilot, journalists access these templates for creating graphics, along with branded maps using Viz World.



At NAB, Vizrt will show its Viz Media Engine media asset management system working as an integral component of a unified workflow that enables efficient multi-platform delivery with consistent branding across all media channels. With Vizrt, operators can now distribute and monetize content to mobile devices, web portals and any screen as well as effectively incorporate social media into live TV shows.



Two regularly scheduled public shows will provide live, interactive demonstrations of the latest Vizrt products in action. One will focus on new technology for weather reports, while the other will demonstrate live virtual sets and immersive graphics.



The 2013 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 8-11, 2013. Vizrt will be at booth SL3305.

