Vinten Radamec launches new robotic heads with ICE technology

Vinten Radamec has unveiled its next generation of fusion robotics incorporating the company’s new Intelligent Control Engineering (ICE) technology. The technology, which is designed to deliver unprecedented control and accuracy in a highly compact form, has been incorporated into the new FH-145 and FHR-145 heads.

The platform provides a motion control system and drive train within the heads to deliver both fast and slow broadcast-quality movement. It’s also able to drive a wide range of full-servo broadcast lenses using analog, digital or hybrid control modes. The ICE platform harnesses IP technology, allowing control from either the Vinten Radamec VRC or LCS systems over a standard Ethernet infrastructure.

The FH-145 and FHR-145 heads are built on the performance of the FH-100 and FH-120 models. They offer the same high performance and manual and robotic capabilities, with enhanced aesthetics and ergonomics, including tilt lock for added security and a reconfigurable mounting cradle to suit a wide range of camera, lens and accessory payloads.