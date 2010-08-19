VDS announces support for Ross XPression graphics

VDS has announced it will support the new Ross XPression graphics system with its Promotor enhanced automation product.

Promotor can drive real-time on-air events in concert with broadcast automation. The product extends the capabilities of station automation, bridging the gap between demand and capability with rules-based actions applied to basic automation playlist events.

As a result, Promotor delivers complex lower thirds and full-screen graphic promos with a crafted look at precisely the right moment. With XPression, Promotor is aware of every stage of the on-air event, not just the automation start time.

Promotor integrates with XPression and the existing automation system, streamlining repetitive processes, increasing on-air branding and reducing workload.