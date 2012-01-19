Utah Scientific routes signals for Silverdraft Mobileviz production trailer

Silverdraft recently installed Utah Scientific routing systems in its Mobileviz mobile production trailer. The production trailer is essentially a visual effects (VFX) studio-on-wheels, designed to sit alongside a production set or a post facility and provide all of the real-time processing power for the demands of today’s film and HD television productions, including compositing, color correcting, 3-D processing, and other visual effects.

With signal distribution provided by Utah Scientific routers within, as well as to and from Mobileviz, everyone involved in a production — directors, producers, cinematographers, editors and VFX supervisors — can review material immediately and make on-the-spot adjustments as necessary.

Silverdraft has installed three Utah Scientific routing switchers to route the control and video signals throughout the studio as they are being manipulated, and out to whomever needs to see the newly rendered video stream on the outside of the trailer.