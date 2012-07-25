Terra deploys Accedo-powered Olympics smart TV service

Accedo has developed an Olympics app for Terra (Telefónica Group), a global digital media company and Internet provider in Latin America.

The service will see Terra's Smart TV customers in Brazil follow the live action from London 2012 and share their experience in popular social networks through their connected TV sets. The application includes up to 20 channels, offering live coverage of the Olympics.

The app will give consumers access to catch-up TV service, enabling them to stay up-to-date with all of the latest action as well as allowing the users to gain access to real-time information.

It is also the first commercial deployment of Accedo's Social Integration Toolkit, a software module that gives users the ability to engage with the application via Facebook and Twitter directly on their TV. The Terra Olympics service, developed by Accedo, is available on Samsung, LG and Philips connected TVs.